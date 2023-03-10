This photo provided by New Hanover County Sheriff’s office shows a vehicle had breached the fence line at the airport and drove onto the tarmac at the Wilmington International Airport on Thursday, March 9, 2023 in Wilmington, N.C. The sheriff's office identified the driver as 37-year-old Tray Anthony Dvorak and said he was charged with assault, trespassing, speeding, disorderly conduct and resisting a government official. (New Hanover County Sheriff’s office via AP)