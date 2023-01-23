MANNS HARBOR – People throughout Eastern North Carolina will have a chance to embark on a rewarding career as the North Carolina Ferry Division hosts a series of four career events to find qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard.
“There has never been a better time to start a career with the Ferry Division,” said the state Ferry Division’s Director Harold Thomas. “This year, we want to show potential applicants that there is a wide range of career opportunities in the Ferry Division beyond operating vessels, including trades such as welders, electricians, pipefitters and painters. Our goal is to showcase the skills and abilities critical to our maritime operations.”
The career events will be held at the following times and locations:
Feb. 2: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Brunswick County Career Center, 5300-7 Main St., Shallotte.
Feb. 16: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Shipyard tour and career event, 8550 Shipyard Road, Manns Harbor. This event is specific to shipyard-based employment and people can attend by registration only.
Feb. 20: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., NC Works Career Center, 3813 Arendell St., Morehead City.
Feb. 28: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hatteras Community Center, 57689 Highway 12, Hatteras.
Applications will be accepted for temporary and full-time positions at all experience levels, from general utility worker to experienced boat captains.
Among the benefits of Ferry Division employment are:
Competitive salaries
Year-round, full-time permanent employment
Health insurance
Recruitment bonuses
Retirement benefits
Paid vacation, holiday and sick leave
People interested in attending one of the career events should bring resumes and supporting documents. Those interested in attending the event at the Ferry’s Shipyard in Manns Harbor should contact the division’s Human Resources Program Director Lori Sanderlin at lssanderlin@ncdot.gov to register.
For a listing of the Ferry Division’s job openings, log onto the state jobs website and search the term ‘ferry’.
For more information, call 252-463-7027.
