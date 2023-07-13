CHERRY POINT — At 2 p.m., a Douglas A-4 Skyhawk experienced an emergency on takeoff that resulted in a mishap aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point.
The civilian pilot, who is employed by Draken International, ejected from the aircraft. He was airlifted to a hospital for further evaluation.
MCAS Cherry Point emergency response units and personnel responded to the scene.
The cause of the mishap is under investigation. The Draken aircraft was operating from MCAS Cherry Point in support of a scheduled training event.
Further questions can be directed to MCAS Cherry Point Communication Strategy and Operations at 252-466-4241 or cherrypoint@usmc.mil.
