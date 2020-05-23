WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — An 18-year-old North Carolina man accused of dropping a stray dog from a balcony and posting a video of it on social media was charged with animal cruelty, authorities said.
The suspect, Jashon Tyrell Hampton, was arrested Friday on the felony charge by deputies from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies tried in vain to find the injured dog.
The sheriff’s office began investigating after receiving a copy of the video on Wednesday, a day after it was posted on social media.
A magistrate set Hampton’s bond at $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.