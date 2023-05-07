CAMP LEJEUNE - A pair of battalion units from NC will be deployed to the southwest border, according to the U.S. Northern Command.
1,500 active-duty military service members will provide support to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
The NC units tasked to conduct the mission are:
- 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejeune
- Combat Logistics Battalion 2, 2nd Marine Division, Camp Lejeune
Active-duty military personnel will provide support with duties including data entry, warehouse support and additional detection and monitoring support efforts.
U.S. Northern Command says, “this military support increases the availability of Customs and Border Patrol law enforcement personnel to conduct law enforcement-specific duties.”
Military personnel will not be permitted to support migrant processing and escort duties or other activities that involve direct participation in civilian law enforcement activities, be responsible for property seized from migrants, or require direct contact with migrants.
The timeline for deployments have not been determined but initial active-duty military personnel will be on the ground around May 10.
All Department of Defense personnel will be in direct support of the DHS, the lead federal agency for security of the U.S. southwest border.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.