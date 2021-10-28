LENOIR (AP) — A North Carolina man shot and wounded his neighbor and fired at police and nearby homes before he was taken into custody, a sheriff's office said.
The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said Toby Alan Horne, 52, of Rhodhiss, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, damage to property, and resisting a public officer, The News Herald of Morganton reported Thursday.
Deputies responding to a call on Wednesday found Horne's neighbor on with a gunshot wound to his leg, the sheriff's office said.
When deputies went to Horne's home, he began firing at police and nearby houses from inside. One of the rounds hit an occupied home, according to the news release. During phone conversations with Horne, he threatened to kill any law enforcement officers who entered his house, the sheriff's office said.
A SWAT team was deployed to the house was unsuccessful in trying to get Horne out of his home, but chemicals were fired into the home and he was taken into custody without injury, according to the news release.
Horne was held in the Caldwell County Detention Center on Thursday under a $50,000 secured bond. He was assigned an attorney who couldn't be reached for comment on Thursday.
