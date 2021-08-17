BOLIVIA (AP) — A sheriff’s office has filed charges against a North Carolina woman who they say abandoned and starved animals at her home, leading to 19 deaths in which some of them weren’t properly buried.
Laralee Gene Milligan Williams, 42, of Shallotte, was arrested Friday on outstanding warrants from July 2020. Williams is charged with 12 counts of cruelty to animals and one count each of disposition of dead domesticated animals and abandonment of animals, WECT reported.
Arrest warrants show Williams is accused of abandoning and depriving more than 30 animals of nourishment, including dogs, cats, rabbits, chickens, turkeys, geese, pigs and a goat.
Warrants also say Williams failed to bury domesticated cats and chickens at least three feet deep within 24 hours of their deaths, or otherwise disposing the animals in a manner approved by the state veterinarian. In all, 15 chickens and four cats died, according to the warrants.
Williams is being held under bond in the Brunswick County jail. It's not known if she has an attorney.
