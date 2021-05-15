$9M settlement for 2 men wrongfully sent to death row

FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2014 file photo, Henry McCollum walks out of prison after being released from Central Prison in Raleigh, N.C. Lawyers representing two former North Carolina sheriff’s deputies agreed on Friday, May 14, 2021, to a $9 million settlement with McCollum and his half brother Leon Brown, who spent decades behind bars after being wrongfully convicted in the 1983 killing of an 11-year-old girl. (AP Photo/Michael Biesecker, File)