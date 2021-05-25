WENTWORTH (AP) — Two motorcyclists were shot and killed and a third was wounded Monday as they rode on a North Carolina highway, a sheriff's office said.
Investigators with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office say the shootings occurred on the U.S. Highway 29 bypass near N.C. Highway 14, news outlets reported. Lt. Kevin Suthard said in a news release that the investigators believe the shots were fired from a red Dodge dually pickup.
A duel rear-wheel truck - often referred to as a dually - is described by J.D. Power as a heavy-duty pickup truck with two rear wheels on each side.
Suthard says it’s not clear if the shootings were a random act or if the victims were targeted.
Motorists alerted authorities at around 4:45 p.m. that two victims were lying along the roadway, Suthard said in the news release. Deputies and other first responders located a third victim shortly after reaching the scene, the news release said.
The three victims were traveling on two motorcycles, according to the sheriff’s office, which was trying to notify families on Monday, prior to releasing their names.
Suthard said in the news release that whoever is responsible for the shootings should be considered armed and dangerous.
