FILE - Coal is shown inside one of the train cars headed for the dumping area of the Shawnee Fossil Plant in western McCracken County, Ky. The nation's largest public utility has proposed building a $216 million solar farm project in Kentucky atop a capped coal ash storage pit at one of its coal-fired power plants. The federal Tennessee Valley Authority voted Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 to advance the initiative at Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah. (John Wright/The Paducah Sun via AP)