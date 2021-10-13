FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was dragged by a hit-and-run driver who was returning to the scene of a previous accident, authorities said.
The Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release late Tuesday that officers were sent to a hit-and-run accident in which a vehicle hit a home. While an officer was investigating, the vehicle returned, and when the officer tried to confront the suspect, he was hit by the vehicle and dragged, according to a news release.
The officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers responding to the incident located the suspect vehicle and pursued it until the suspect was caught in downtown Fayetteville.
Police filed multiple charges against Chante Roshell Oates, 24, including assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and two counts of felony hit-and-run.
Oates is being held in the Cumberland County jail under a secured bail of $153,500. It's not known if she has an attorney.
