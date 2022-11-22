FILE - Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a news conference, Nov. 10, 2022, in Atlanta. Warnock is running against Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff election. Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Warnock's seat in Georgia's runoff next month could be crucial to their success.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)