From “one-truck chucks” to large healthcare operations, from Hubert to Morehead City, area businesses lined up for free money from Uncle Sam.
Just released data on the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program is available online at FederalPay.org’s website.
What began as a program designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on payroll during the onset of the pandemic, the PPP was established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act—which was signed by President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020 and continued into the Biden Administration—began to distribute forgivable loans to small businesses on April 3, just three weeks after a national emergency was declared in the United States precipitated by China’s failure to alert the world of a dangerous virus that had escaped from a Wuhan lab month’s earlier.
Recipients included any business, nonprofit, veterans’ organization or tribal business with fewer than 500 employees.
First Draw PPP loans were used to help fund payroll costs, including benefits, and were also allowed to pay for mortgage interest, rent, utilities, worker protection costs related to COVID-19, uninsured property damage costs caused by looting or vandalism during 2020, and certain supplier costs and expenses for operations.
If businesses acted swiftly and were able to retain a financial institution to process the loan application, they were able to receive what eventually would be called “free money” since the loans became “forgivable.” The PPP program had two draws: one in April 2020 and a second draw in early 2021.
More than 90% of the nearly $800 billion of PPP loans were forgiven by June 20, 2022, making the program largely temporary as well.
In all, nearly 11.4 million loan applications were accepted totaling $778.1 billion, according to the SBA. Applicants had show a snapshot of monthly payroll expenses and the number of full and part-time employees. The total monthly payroll expense was then multiplied by 2.5 to determine the PPP loan amount.
The type of businesses that received PPP loans ran the gamut from Hubert-resident John Vanande who runs a janitorial, sole proprietorship received an $11,060 loan in February, 2021 to Morehead City’s Carteret Surgical Associates with 152 employees accepted $2,919,000 in PPP loans.
In Swansboro, High Speed Gear was the largest recipient receiving $1,114,682 for its 107 employees. Atlantic Coast Foods was loaned $267,250 while Pelican Shoal LLC doing business as the Boro Restaurant received two loans totaling $450,475 for its 49 employees.
In Cedar Point, Carteret Heating & Cooling kept the fire burning with an infusion of $473,200 for its 23 workers. Gentry Dentistry filled the gap with $408,109 for its 20 associates while Sound Furniture accented its bottom line with $308,700 helping to fund 24 jobs.
MacDaddy’s accepted $604,907 to keep 81 employees employed while neighboring Star Hill Golf Club drove home $76,800 for its 28 employees.
Landscapers raked in PPP dollars too. Yard Barber qualified for $158,800 while Farrington Yardworks plucked $184,800 from the PPP pot.
Emerald Isle’s eponymous realty company brought in $719,900 for its 75 employees while down Reed Drive Bluewater Associates of Emerald Isle took in $698,574 helping its 76 associates. Long-time eatery, Rucker Johns was granted $664,200 for its staff of 59.
Carteret Surgical Associates of Morehead City wasn’t the only company in the eastern Carteret County town registering a 7-figure PPP loan. They were joined by McGreat LLC, doing business as Great Clips with its $1,1 million loan for its 154 stylists and associates.
The FederalPay.org website is easy to navigate for PPP information and other government pay scales. The website is www.FederalPay.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.