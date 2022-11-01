North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks while former University of North Carolina system presidents Tom Ross, left, and Margaret Spellings listen at a news conference at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Cooper announced that Ross and Spellings would co-chair a Commission on the Future of Public Universities that would look in part and changing the governing structure of the university system and its 17 member schools. (AP Photo/Gary D. Robertson)