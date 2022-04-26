FILE - U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., speaks to the crowd before former President Donald Trump takes the stage at a rally, April 9, 2022, in Selma, N.C. A loaded gun was found in Cawthorn's carry-on bag at an airport security checkpoint, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, for the second time in two years, officials said. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)