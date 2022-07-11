HAVELOCK — Craven County Deputies arrested a man accused of sexually abusing at least three children over the past five years.
Victor Wilcox is charged with one count of felony indecent liberties of a child and two counts of first-degree statutory sex offense of a child. He was arrested and given an $850,000 secured bond.
The victims are between two and seven years old.
Sheriff Chip Hughes said the investigation started after someone in the western Craven County area came forward about a month ago with a complaint that their child had been sexually abused.
Hughes says after conducting multiple interviews with victims, Wilcox and others, detectives identified two more victims and found sufficient evidence to charge him.
Wilcox was a family friend of all the victims and Hughes said he knew them personally.
The sheriff also believes there may be more victims out there and he is urging people to come forward.
