FAYETTEVILLE (AP) — Police in North Carolina say that a person remains in critical condition after being shot during a road rage incident.
The incident occurred Friday in Fayetteville.
Fayetteville police say that they are searching for a suspect.
Police said he was driving a black Dodge Ram pickup. The man also had a long beard and appeared to be in his late 30’s or early 40’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.