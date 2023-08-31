SWANSBORO - A rash of ATM break-ins is believed to be the nefarious work of bank robbers using the “hook and chain method” Thieves first steal a heavy-duty pick up then fasten chains or straps around a stand-alone ATM and attach them to the truck pulling the machine from the ground.
Such an incident occurred in Swansboro at the Marine Federal Credit Union on Aug. 13. According to Swansboro Police Chief Dwayne Taylor a Ford F-350 was stolen off the lot of Cliff’s Car Care located at 758 W. Corbett Ave. on that evening and was driven a short distance to the MFCU located at 673 W. Corbett Ave.
“Our patrol officers responded in less than two minutes to an alarm at the credit union and when they got there they were gone and the truck was still running,” Taylor said. “They didn’t get all the money from the machine but they did steal some.
Taylor said other machines in the county have been broken into using the same method and said more than $250,000 has been stolen by the thieves.
Because funds held on deposit at federally insured banks and credit unions, the Federal Bureau of Investigation through its Wilmington Field Office is “assisting” in the case, according to FBI Pubic Information Office Shelley Lynch. “The locals are the lead on these investigations. The FBI is assisting,” Lynch replied in an email.
The hook-and-chain method of breaking into and robbing ATMs is believed to have originated in Houston, Texas and has spread throughout the U.S.
On July 6, a trio of masked bandits broke into a Roxboro, N.C. auto center where they stole cash, tools, keys to several heavy-duty vehicles, according to the Person County Sheriff’s Office.
About two hours after midnight on July 7, two of the thieves entered the parking lot of a local convenience store. They hooked a tow strap to the exterior ATM and ripped it out of its cover. They loaded the ATM and left going in the direction of Granville County, according to the Person County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have information on the ATM thefts, call the Swansboro Police Department at 910-326-5151. If you have information but wish to remain anonymous, call Onslow Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273 Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 for anonymous tips that are helpful to law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.