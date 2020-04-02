ASHEVILLE (AP) — The Biltmore Estate in North Carolina is furloughing 2,200 employees after temporarily closing its doors because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Asheville Citizen-Times reported Wednesday that the 8,000-acre estate hadn't closed its doors since World War II. It first opened to the public in 1930.
The 250-room chateau was built by businessman George Vanderbilt in the late 19th Century. It anchors an estate that is home to a winery, hotels, restaurants and a working farm.
The estate opened as a tourist attraction during the Great Depression as a way to help the area economically.
These days the estate typically draws about 1.4 million visitors a year.
“This is undoubtedly the most painful time we have experienced in our company," estate President and CEO Bill Cecil Jr. said in a statement. “Staffing measures are temporary and intended to end as soon as business can resume. We will survive this setback and we will recover.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.