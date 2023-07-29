Chris Edwards, who was recently named as Director of Broadcasting and the “Voice of the Pirates” for ECU Sports Properties, has announced he is stepping down from the position effective immediately.
In a post to Twitter on Friday, Edwards said the decision was made between himself and PlayFly, which is the media rights partner for East Carolina University, due to “misleading information regarding my academic accomplishments.”
His post on Twitter read:‘ “I want to clarify some misleading information regarding my academic accomplishments. I apologize for any academic inconsistencies on my resume. Attending East Carolina University was a dream of mine, and I still have remaining hours to complete my degree.
Edwards was named to the position on July 20 in a media release from ECU. The release said “No stranger to Greenville, N.C., the 2010 East Carolina graduate has called television play-by-play for men’s and women’s broadcasts on ESPN+ since November of 2020 and at one time served as the public address announcer for Pirate baseball.”
He took over the role held by Jeff Charles, who died earlier this year.
