FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo shows packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Juul Labs Inc. will pay $40 million to North Carolina and take more action to prevent underage use and sales, according to a landmark legal settlement announced Monday, June 18, 2021, after years of accusations that the company had fueled an explosion in teen vaping. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)