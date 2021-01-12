WINSTON-SALEM (AP) — A 9-year-old girl was wounded in her North Carolina home when someone fired shots through a bedroom window, police said.
Officers were called to a home on the city’s east side around 10 p.m. Monday, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. According to investigators, four people were inside the house when someone fired several rounds at the home. Police said the round that hit the girl in the foot went through a bedroom window.
According to police, no one inside the home was hurt. Authorities said the child was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. The investigation into the incident is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.