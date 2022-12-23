RALEIGH - The cold front pushing across North Carolina has already knocked out power to more than 200,000 utility customers.
In Eastern Carolina, Craven and Pamlico Counties were the worst hit. At one time there were more than 4,000 customers without power in those two counties. Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Washington, Beaufort, and Bertie counties have also experienced large outages.
Rain over the past 24-hours combined with strong wind settling into the region is creating a recipe for power outages.
As of midday Friday, the outages included more than 200,000 customers all across the state. Duke Energy, which supplies most of the power in North Carolina, has 150,000 customers without power.
In Wake County, nearly 15,000 customers are without power and nearly 10,000 in Durham County.
White flag shelters, which are heated indoor areas accepting anyone during severe weather--such as these extremely cold temperatures, are open from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. in various locations throughout Raleigh.
"We also know there are more people who are unsheltered this year. Right now at any given point in Wake County, there's 400 people on a waiting list waiting to get into shelters. So we know we have more people who are unsheltered, more folks who are waiting on sheltered beds to open up, and we've already seen that indicated in the numbers on the nights that we've opened," Rev. Vance Haywood said.
As for the weather going forward, the rain is over but the wind and extremely cold temperatures are set to stick around through the weekend.
Duke Energy expects an increase in energy usage as people try to stay warm this weekend. The company suggested anyone able should try and refrain from turning up their thermostat.
