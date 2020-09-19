FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump will return to North Carolina this weekend to campaign in Fayetteville.
Officials with President Trump's campaign said a "Great American Comeback Event" will be held Sept. 19 at Fayetteville Regional Airport.
Organizers remain tight-lipped about the event's specifics, but they said they are expecting it to draw thousands of people to the area.
"We're an important swing state," Mayor Mitch Colvin said. "Fayetteville is front and center of a lot of these campaigns. (This is) Not the first presidential visit, and we know how to handle that."
Doors for the event will open at 3 p.m. It officially begins at 6:30 p.m.
The president recently campaigned in Winston-Salem and visited Wilmington to honor WWII veterans.
