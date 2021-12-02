FILE - Associate Justice Robin Hudson presides at a special session of the Supreme Court of North Carolina at New Bern City Hall in New Bern, N.C., on May 15, 2019. North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Robin Hudson announced on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, that she won't seek reelection next year, citing mandatory age limits that would significantly curtail her service if she was reelected. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP, File)