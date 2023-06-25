OCEAN ISLE BEACH — The Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization is asking for help identifying whoever damaged a sea turtle nest.
Volunteers with OIBSTPO woke up to dozens of beer cans scattered across the beach as well as a destroyed sea turtle nest on Thursday morning.
According to OIBSTPO Island Coordinator Deb Allen, this is the third nest that has been damaged in the last week. Two of the nests were destroyed. She says people damaging nests is very uncommon.
“It makes it more frustrating because they have so many other things against them — being the predators, pollution, and global warming,” Allen said. “To have to worry for them to be dangered when they’re still incubating in a nest…to me, that’s like stomping on a puppy. Why would you do that?”
A $1,500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. They are also offering a reward for reporting anyone caught damaging a nest.
Sea turtle nests are protected by the endangered species act.
There is a $50,000 fine and up to 1 year in prison for harming an endangered species.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department or North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.
Allen says they have received several photos and videos of the potential persons involved in the incident. She says they plan to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.
