Danielle Savin, co-owner of a bar called Bob's Your Uncle, poses for a photo, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the bar in Miami Beach, Fla. Savin owns two bars that were forced to shut down for months in both New York and Miami Beach. When the pandemic first hit and New York was the country's epicenter she feared for that business, but months later the two states have flip-flopped. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)