FILE - In this June 18, 2021 file photo, rescue personnel stage along the Dan River in Eden, N.C. A family that lost five members in a tubing accident on a North Carolina river is suing Duke Energy. Their suit filed in August accuses the utility of not doing enough to warn people that its dam poses a deadly risk. Nine relatives from Eden, North Carolina, and LaPorte, Indiana, were floating down the Dan River in inflatable tubes in June when they went over the 8-foot dam. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)