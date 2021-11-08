RALEIGH (AP) — A part of the highway that links North Carolina's Outer Banks to the mainland remained closed on Monday because of ocean overwash, officials said.
According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, N.C. Highway 12 is closed from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe because of a storm along the coast. Ocean overwash destroyed some sand dunes protecting the highway and forced the partial closure on Sunday. a news release said.
NCDOT work crews were expected to push sand off areas of N.C. Highway 12 where they are able to safely do so. However, the overwash that blew out the dunes at Mirlo and Pea Island continued to inundate N.C. 12 Monday morning. N.C. 12 could remain closed through Tuesday as crews have to clear the highway of sand and rebuild the washed-out dunes that protect it.
