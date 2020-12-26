ROCKY MOUNT (AP) — Federal prosecutors in North Carolina say a man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint.
Emmanuel Marquise Morris ordered the pizza from Domino's in Rocky Mount in January of 2019, according to court documents.
The news release said that when the driver arrived, Morris displayed a handgun and stole his cash, wallet and car. Authorities say that Morris was arrested three days later in Greensboro.
He pleaded guilty to state and federal charges, according to the news release. The federal charges were interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
Federal prosecutors say he also faces separate pending robbery charges in Nash County.
A defense attorney didn't immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking comment on the sentencing.
