MOUNT HOLLY (AP) — Authorities said they recovered the body of a 22-year-old man from a lake in North Carolina after they were called about a possible drowning.
Witnesses told Mount Holly police that the man and another person were swimming in Mountain Island Lake Sunday when the victim went under the water and never resurfaced, Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper said in a news release reported by news outlets.
The victim was found after a search of the area and declared dead at the scene. Authorities have not released his identity.
