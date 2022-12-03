FILE - Tennessee Valley Authority President Jeffrey Lyash speaks with the Times Free Press from the TVA Chattanooga Office Complex on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The nation's largest public utility has proposed building a $216 million solar farm project in Kentucky atop a capped coal ash storage pit at one of its coal-fired power plants. The federal Tennessee Valley Authority voted Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 to advance the initiative at Shawnee Fossil Plant in Paducah. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)