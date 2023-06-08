FILE - This screengrab shows the arrest in Raleigh, N.C., of Darryl Tyree Williams, who died after being stunned repeatedly with stun guns on Jan. 17, 2023. Williams died from "sudden cardiac arrest" related to cocaine intoxication and the police confrontation, according to the state's autopsy released on Wednesday, June 7. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner also labeled Williams' death a homicide. (City of Raleigh via AP, File)