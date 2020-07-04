In this June 25, 2020, photo, the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust has expanded Springer's Point, a tract where Blackbeard once partied and where centuries old live oak live, in Ocracoke, N.C. The preservation group plans to add trails at Springer’s Point. The 124-acre property lies along the Pamlico Sound on the highest part of the island, where gnarled live oaks more than 200 years old grow. (Jeff Hampton/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)