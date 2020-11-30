BRYSON CITY (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has died and his brother has been injured in a campground fire in North Carolina.
The blaze that was reported 11:00 p.m. Sunday at a camper in Bryson City’s Ela Campground and RV park spread to nine different units and destroyed seven, the Swain County Sheriff’s Office said Monday in a Facebook post.
Blake Lantz, 15, died in the fire. His body is being sent to Chapel Hill for an autopsy.
Officials said his brother was injured as he escaped the blaze, but is expected to recover.
