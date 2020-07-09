ELIZABETH CITY (AP) — A World War II-era boat house once used by the U.S. Navy is now being offered as a place to stay while your dream house is being built on the North Carolina coast.
The one-bedroom building is around 850 square feet (79 square meters) and is more of a bunk room, The Charlotte Observer reported. The real estate listing says the house, built in 1943, is about an hour from the Outer Banks and was used for crash boats and Navy crews during the war.
Inside, there's an eat-in kitchen, living room, bunk room and full bathroom. There’s also covered boat slips outside and what the listing describes as a “wrap-around deck great for entertaining,”
The realtor says potential buyers can live in the boat house “while building your dream home.” However, the boathouse is proving to be a tough sell. It’s been listed for more than 1,500 days.
