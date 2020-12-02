ROCKY MOUNT (AP) — A sheriff's deputy in North Carolina who was seriously injured in a Thanksgiving car crash has died in the hospital.
The Rocky Mount Telegram reported Tuesday that Nash County deputy Jared Michael Allison had been hospitalized since Nov. 26.
“We ask everyone to keep Jared’s family as well as our deputies in your prayers as we all grieve the loss of a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the citizens of Nash County,” Sheriff Keith Stone said.
Allison, 26, was working Thanksgiving Day evening as part of an effort to enforce seat belt laws. Stone said that Allison had spotted a motorcyclist driving recklessly and began a pursuit.
The Ford Explorer that Allison was driving struck a sedan, Stone said. The Explorer then struck a culvert and he was ejected from the vehicle.
Allison had been with the sheriff’s office for more than two years. He also was a U.S. Army veteran and an avid animal lover and rescuer. He is survived by his wife, son and parents.
