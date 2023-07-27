KINSTON - A narcotics investigation that lasted two months has resulted in an arrest.
Carlos Earl Field, 33, of Hookerton, was arrested Wednesday at a residence on Caswell Street in Kinston after investigators seized more than 2 ounces of heroin from Field at the residence.
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office narcotics unit, the LCSO SCARR unit and the Kinston Police Department’s VCAT unit arrested Field following an investigation that began two months ago. The investigation was conducted by the LCSO and the State Bureau of Investigation.
Field was arrested and charged with:
- nine counts of trafficking opium and/or heroin
- three counts of maintaining a dwelling and/or vehicle for the use and sale of controlled substances
Field received a secured bond for all the charges.
