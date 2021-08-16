judge

Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams announced in a press release on Monday that former Catawba County Superior Court Judge Daniel Ray Green, 67, had been sentenced to serve nearly two years in prison, followed by supervised probation, after pleading guilty last week to felony Indecent Liberties with a Minor and other crimes. (Courtesy Buncombe County DA Todd Williams)

ASHEVILLE (AP) — A former Superior Court judge has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent liberties with a teenage boy in 2019, a North Carolina district attorney said Monday.

Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said former District and Superior Court Judge Daniel Ray Green, 67, received a two-year sentence, three years of supervised probation, and was ordered to undergo sexual offender treatment after pleading guilty to a number of child sex offenses, news outlets reported.

In addition, Superior Court Judge Jacqueline Grant ordered that Green be permanently disbarred, according to Williams.

The district attorney said in a news release that the charges against Green stemmed from a sexual assault on a 14-year-old boy on March 30, 2019 at an Asheville motel. The boy escaped from Green after the assault by saying he needed to leave the room to get ice from a motel dispenser. Once he was away from the room, the victim texted a friend and called his mother, who then called the police, Williams said in the news release.

The former judge also pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, providing alcohol to a person under 21 and disseminating obscene material to a minor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.