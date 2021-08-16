ASHEVILLE (AP) — A former Superior Court judge has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to taking indecent liberties with a teenage boy in 2019, a North Carolina district attorney said Monday.
Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams said former District and Superior Court Judge Daniel Ray Green, 67, received a two-year sentence, three years of supervised probation, and was ordered to undergo sexual offender treatment after pleading guilty to a number of child sex offenses, news outlets reported.
In addition, Superior Court Judge Jacqueline Grant ordered that Green be permanently disbarred, according to Williams.
The district attorney said in a news release that the charges against Green stemmed from a sexual assault on a 14-year-old boy on March 30, 2019 at an Asheville motel. The boy escaped from Green after the assault by saying he needed to leave the room to get ice from a motel dispenser. Once he was away from the room, the victim texted a friend and called his mother, who then called the police, Williams said in the news release.
The former judge also pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, providing alcohol to a person under 21 and disseminating obscene material to a minor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.