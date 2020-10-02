North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham sent text messages of a sexual nature to a woman, his campaign confirmed Friday night. Cunningham is a married father of two. The other woman, Arlene Guzman Todd, is a political strategist from California.
The text messages between Cunningham and Todd were first reported Thursday night.
The report included pictures of the text messages, in which Cunningham and Guzman, who is also married according to the report, talked about kissing each other and more.
“Would make my day to roll over and kiss you about now,” said one text message from Cunningham.
In one text from Guzman, she says: “I have flexibility this month — done with school, training, big RFPs, etc. So the only thing I want on my to do list is you.”
