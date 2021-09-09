Three airports on the North Carolina coast are among 13 set to receive shares of $27 million in state and federal funding for projects to improve safety and customer service.
The North Carolina Board of Transportation approved the funding during its meeting Sept. 2. Awards will be distributed by the the Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation and do not necessarily represent the total cost of each proposed project.
Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo will receive $315,000 in state money to create bid documents and demolish a structure in the runway approach.
At Michael J. Smith Field in Beaufort, $360,000 in state funds are marked to rehabilitate the crosswind runway.
The Hyde County Airport in Englehard has been approved to receive $5.32 million in state funds to rehabilitate the runway and replace the Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) system.
The board also approved the following amounts:
- $180,000 in state funds to design a new above-ground fuel farm at Laurinburg-Maxton Airport.
- $60,000 in additional state funds for the industrial airpark development project at Duplin County Airport in Kenansville.
- $2.7 million in state funds for site preparations for a new development area at Lincolnton-Lincoln County Regional Airport.
- $4.5 million in state funds to complete the parallel taxiway for Runway 23 at Lumberton Regional Airport.
- $900,000 in state funds to construct a new fuel farm at Macon County Airport in Franklin.
- $36,000 in state funds for the design and bid of the parallel taxiway at Martin County Airport in Williamston.
- $1.38 million in state funds to complete the full parallel taxiway at Mount Airy/Surry County Airport.
- $4.77 million in state funds to construct new, and improve existing, taxi lanes at Raleigh Executive Jetport in Sanford.
- $766,912 in state funds to purchase land in the runway protection zone at Statesville Regional Airport.
- $3.77 million in state funds for rehabilitation of the runway, taxiway and apron and
- $2 million in federal funds for apron expansion and taxilane rehabilitation at Triangle North Executive Airport in Louisburg.
