ASHEVILLE (AP) — One person died and another was critically injured in a double shooting in a western North Carolina city, police said.
Asheville police officers responded shortly after 3:30 a.m. to a report of gunshot wounds on the east side of town. Both Carle Lee Ellington Jr., 24, and Staekwon Tyjai Taylor, 23, had been shot multiple times and were taken to Mission Hospital, according to a police news release.
Ellington died, police said, while Taylor was in critical condition Sunday afternoon.
Detectives were investigating what happened, and asked the public for help to provide information.
