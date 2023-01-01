Donald Smith poses for a portrait with Coco in Charlotte, N.C., on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Donald's dog Coco went missing for 3-1/2 years. In that time, he got a new dog, Bella. This past October, Coco was found and returned to Donald. The dogs didn't get along, but by chance he met another veteran who was looking for a therapy dog and Coco now belongs to this other Charlotte-based veteran. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/The Charlotte Observer via AP)