Anthony Young, 44, is led into Onslow County Superior Court on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, where the former Richlands' resident pleaded guilty to Second-Degree Murder and Felony Child Abuse to Inflict Serious Injury in the death of his 13-month-old daughter on May 3, 2015. Young will spend a minimum of 40 years behind bars. (Mike McHugh photo)