JACKSONVILLE - An Onslow County man, who sacrificed his 13-month-old daughter and has served the past seven years in pretrial confinement, pleaded guilty and will serve a minimum of 40 years behind bars.
Anthony Young, 44, of Richlands entered Onslow County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon to accept a plea-arranged sentence stemming from a May 3, 2015 incident, in which the defendant sliced the neck of his young daughter, Ruby-Rayne Delana Young inside his Wilson Spur single wide trailer in Richlands in the predawn hours.
The plea deal will see Young to serve a minimum active sentence of 40 up to 50 years behind bars for Second-Degree Murder and Felony Child Abuse to Inflict Serious Injury. Young was represented by his two court-appointed attorneys Jon Nuckolls and Ernest Conner and sat quietly through the one-hour proceeding staring down at the defense table. The plea was heard by N.C. Superior Court Judge John E. Nobles.
Fifth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee while addressing the court in a booming voice with the facts of the case said Onslow County 911 Center received a call from Young at 5:38 a.m. who told the telecommunicator, “I took the life of my daughter.” in the 10 minute and 50 second call Young explained that he was reading the Bible and trying to get himself right with God. “I woke up in the middle of the sleep, my heart was pumping, I don’t want to do this. I told the heavenly father if this be your will...in the story of Abraham and Isaac.” Young told the operator “Ma’am, I cut her throat.”
When deputies and EMS arrived at the scene, Young was waiting for them at the front door with visible blood stains on his clothing. Inside the dwelling, law enforcement officials found the lifeless body of Ruby-Rayne laying on her back in bloodied clothing on the bedroom floor with a white blanket under her head and a 10-inch non-serated steak knife by her side.
Young was taken into custody later that morning and initially refused to speak with detectives, according to Lee. Young opened up to detectives later Sunday morning and told them he had become “angry and bitter” and found himself driving around “cussing” because he owed back taxes.
Lee said he talked about “getting back with God” by bringing his daughter to him. Young said he felt that “would be honoring God” since Ruby was conceived out of wedlock. Young told detectives he “grabbed a knife and slit her throat” and said he “tempted like Abraham was with Isaac and that’s what I felt like that there was going to be angel to stop me.”
Young’s attorney said his client believed “God’s law supersedes man’s law.”
Young was given three separate psychological exams to gauge his competency to stand trial and in each of the three evaluations the doctors’ answers were yes, according to Lee.
Ruby lived with her mother who at the time worked the overnight shift at a Jacksonville hotel. The child was spending the weekend with her father because of her mother’s work schedule change. Young and the mother were not married, according to Lee. Young owned a small business called Master’s Hand Painting and Repair.
Ruby’s mother Jewelie Reedy McNeil addressed the court and spoke directly to a sobbing Young. “Anthony,” McNeil began. “She trusted you. She loved you. I think of her every day. She was just a little baby. It was sweet.”
According to the facts of the case, Young and McNeil met at a Jacksonville hotel bar on Valentine’s Day 2013. After the “first date” Young asked McNeil “would you bear me a child?” Within three months, McNeil was pregnant with Ruby-Rayne who was born on March 10, 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.