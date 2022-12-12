CRAVEN COUNTY - An SUV hit and killed a bicyclist at an intersection in Craven County late Sunday, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of NC Highway 43 and Spring Garden Road at around 9 p.m. after it was reported that a bicyclist had been struck.
The bicyclist was traveling south along Highway 43 and wearing dark clothing when they were struck by the SUV.
The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed and no names have been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.