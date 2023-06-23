Emergency personal respond outside Darling Ingredients rendering plant on Thursday, June 22, 2023 in Anson County, N.C. Officials say a worker is dead after an explosion at the plant. Anson County Emergency Services Chief Rodney Diggs says firefighters were called to the Darling Ingredients rendering plant in the Wadesboro area around 9 p.m. Thursday and found a plume of smoke coming from the building. (WSOC-TV via AP)