SPARTA (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports that earthquakes have shook the town of Sparta and that the tremors struck Wednesday night.
Sparta is about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Charlotte near the Virginia state line. The 2.4 magnitude quake began shortly after 11 p.m. Another quake that was a 2.1 magnitude hit around 11:30 p.m.
Sparta is the same town that withstood a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in August. That earthquake was felt throughout the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.