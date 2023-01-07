KINSTON — A Lenoir County man was arrested and charged with concealment of death after law enforcement found a dead woman in a home on Deanswood Drive.
According to law enforcement officials, they found 42-year-old Carla Lee Soula dead Jan. 6.
Steve Tyler Shifflett, 41, was arrested after an investigation after investigators consulted with the chief medical examiner.
Shifflett was jailed under a $60,000 secured bond as the investigation continues.
Anyone having information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the LCSO’s investigation division at 252-559-6140 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
