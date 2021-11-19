GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A suspect in an armed robbery in North Carolina was shot and killed by law enforcement officers after he took hostages at a different location, police said Friday.
Gaston County Police said in a news release that the suspect fled the scene of an armed robbery on Thursday in adjacent Cleveland County. After the robbery, Cherryville police officers encountered the suspect while conducting a follow-up investigation into the armed robbery.
The suspect fled in a vehicle, and several agencies gave chase, according to the news release. The suspect crashed the vehicle, and after a foot pursuit, Cherryville police encountered the man again and shots were fired.
During a search, police learned the suspect had gone to a deli between Cherryville and Bessemer City and taken hostages. Gaston County law enforcement officers encountered the suspect and shots were fired, killing the suspect.
The identity of the suspect has not been released. No other injuries were reported, Gaston County Police said.
The Gaston Gazette reports the initial robbery involved an employee at a business who was robbed at gunpoint of a cellphone, cash and a ring.
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation will look into the shootings, which is standard when law enforcement officers fire their weapons.
