ROCKY MOUNT (AP) — Police say two teens were shot at a graduation party in Rocky Mount after an argument escalated into violence.
WRAL-TV reports that Rocky Mount police responded to a shooting at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. A 19-year-old man was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead. A 17-year-old was shot in the face, then fled to a McDonald's. He was taken to Vidant Healthcare Greenville, where he was listed in critical condition. The investigation is still ongoing.
It was the second fatal shooting at a graduation party over the weekend. On Friday, an 18-year-old was fatally shot in Sanford during a graduation party in a hotel room. A 16-year-old has been charged in that shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.